Berlusconi survives latest crisis

Derided by the opposition as a "laughing stock," Italy's Prime Minister, Silvio Berlusconi, narrowly survived a confidence vote on Tuesday (14 December) amid high drama both inside parliament and on the streets of Rome.

Mr Berlusconi won by 314 votes to 311 in the lower house and by 162 to 135 in the senate.

Speaking on TV after the day's events, he said "I am calm, just as I have always been," and noted that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Barack Obama also rule ...