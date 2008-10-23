MEPs back equal rights for temporary workers

The European Parliament has backed new rules for temporary workers meant to improve their rights and make them equal with permanent employees in firms.
The vote by MEPs on Wednesday (22 October) comes as the final step of the EU's decision-making on the issue after six years of wrangling between the bloc's member states, mainly due to Britain's opposition to changes which would make it more expensive for firms to employ temporary staff.
Under the agreed scenario, agency workers ...
