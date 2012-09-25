Ad
The European Commission wants member states to publish the names of EU farm recipients (Photo: freefotouk)

Commission wants more EU farm aid transparency

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission adopted rules on Tuesday (25 September) to increase transparency on farmers who receive billions in EU subsidies every year.

"We not only have to reform the CAP [common agricultural policy] to make it easier to understand but we also need to make it absolutely transparent," EU agriculture commissioner Dacian Ciolos told reporters in Brussels.

The new rules require member states to publish the first and last names of beneficiaries as well as the reasons why ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

