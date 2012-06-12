Ad
euobserver
Luxembourg is the least transparent member state when it comes to disclosing EU farm subsidies. (Photo: European Commission)

Luxembourg: least transparent EU country on farm subsidies

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Journalists and activists at the farmsubsidy.org group have ranked Luxembourg as the least transparent member state when it comes to disclosing beneficiaries of EU farm aid.

Last year, the EU forked out around €55 billion of farm subsidies from the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP). The money is supposed to help shape rural development and provide the EU with food security.

Member states are supposed to publish details by 30 April of each year on who receives what and how much.

EU farm subsidies remain cloaked in secrecy
