Merkel is making big political statements about the future of the EU - but what do others think? (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Merkel speaks out for two-speed Europe

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she will use the gathering of EU leaders at the end of the month to push ahead with plans for a political union, including more sweeping powers to Brussels.

"We do not just need a currency union but also a so-called fiscal union - more common budget policy," she told Germany's ARD television early Thursday (7 June).

She emphasised that a political union was also necessary: "That means that step-by-step in the future we have to give up more ...

