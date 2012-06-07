Ad
euobserver
Nicosia on 1597 map by Giacomo Franco from Venice (Photo: Wikipedia)

Cyprus presidency to-do list shrinks

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Cypriots officials have more than doubled in number in the EU capital, are working Sundays, sleeping little and whittling down their to-do list to euro crisis essentials as the country prepares to take over the day-to-day running of the EU.

Displaying the traditional enthusiasm of member states that for the first time contemplate the EU presidency - an increasingly thankless task - Cyprus' EU ambassador Kornelios Korneliou said the island is "ambitious" about what it can achieve.

...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Cyprus bail-out 'not excluded'
Cyprus gets set to referee EU budget talks
Nicosia on 1597 map by Giacomo Franco from Venice (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections