Barroso ends Italian-Maltese stand-off over migrants

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso ended an embarrassing four-day long spat between Italy and Malta over 140 African migrants, with Rome finally agreeing to take them in.

On Monday morning, a group of about 30 migrants were escorted from the Turkish cargo ship that had rescued them to southern Sicily to begin asylum procedures.

A group of 20 migrants with health problems were already evacuated to the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Although the two boats carryin...