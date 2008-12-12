Ad
Access to EU documents might be more restrictive if the current legislation is modified. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Finland and Sweden denounce new EU transparency rules

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Finnish and Swedish ministers on Thursday (11 December) have jointly criticised a proposal by the European commission to modify the current legislation granting public access to EU documents, saying that certain types of documents would be excluded.

Both Nordic countries have been strong promoters of the new law establishing access to EU documents, a regulation adopted in April 2001.

The commission has proposed adapting the regulation and merging it with one dealing solely with e...

