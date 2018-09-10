Ad
Prime minister Stefan Lofven voting on Sunday. Most likely it will not be clear before the Riksdag meets in two weeks time if he has to go. (Photo: Socialdemokraterne)

Overseas votes could swing Sweden election result

Nordics
EU Political
by Lisbeth Kirk, Copenhagen,

Social Democrat prime minister Stefan Lofven pledged on Sunday evening to remain prime minister of Sweden, with the general elections giving his centre-left bloc 144 seats in the Swedish parliament, the Riksdag - one more mandate than the centre-right opposition alliance's 143 seats.

The result is however so tight, with just some 30,000 votes separating the two blocs, that it may take until Wednesday (12 September) when the last votes cast by Swedes abroad have been counted and the resu...

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

