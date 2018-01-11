Borisov: Poland vote would give EU 'sleepless nights'

A vote on sanctions against Poland over its rule of law issues would give the EU "sleepless nights" and should be avoided, Bulgarian prime minister Boyko Borisov said on Thursday (11 January).
"We should not get to this point," Borisov, whose country has just taken over the presidency of the EU Council - the institution where member states meet - told journalists in Sofia.
Last month, the European Commission triggered article 7 o...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here