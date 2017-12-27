Ad
Then EU commissioner for trade Peter Mandelson (l) shakes hands with then Chinese minister for trade Bo Xilai at the 2005 China-EU summit. In the background are former EU commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso and former British PM Tony Blair (Photo: European Commission)

Investigation

After 12 years, EU gives up on CO2 storage aid to China

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Union and the Chinese ministry of science and technology have had a private row about an EU promise to help China finance feasibility studies for a carbon capture and storage site.

To remedy the dispute, the EU is proposing that instead of a €7-million grant to fund the studies, the EU would provide funds to support a "policy dialogue".

The EU has invited China to discuss the issue in Brussels next year.

The dispute is the tentative anti-climax of an EU-China co...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

