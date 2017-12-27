After 12 years, EU gives up on CO2 storage aid to China

The European Union and the Chinese ministry of science and technology have had a private row about an EU promise to help China finance feasibility studies for a carbon capture and storage site.

To remedy the dispute, the EU is proposing that instead of a €7-million grant to fund the studies, the EU would provide funds to support a "policy dialogue".

The EU has invited China to discuss the issue in Brussels next year.

The dispute is the tentative anti-climax of an EU-China co...