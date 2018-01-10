Italian rivals say country should stay in euro

Two leading opposition figures in Italy have said the country should stay in the euro, soothing tension around this year's big domestic EU election.
"I believe it is no longer the right moment for Italy to leave the euro," Luigi Di Maio, the head of the 5-Star Movement, said on Italian TV on Tuesday (9 January).
He said "there will be more space for Italy" to steer EU policy in future because "the Franco-German axis is no longer as strong as before".
The 5-Star Movement had...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
