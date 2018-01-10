Ad
euobserver
Around 120 European boats fish off the disputed coast, for an annual fee of around €40m (Photo: Ross Thomson)

EU seeks to extend Morocco fish deal, despite legal opinion

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission will not stop work on a new fishery agreement with Rabat - despite a top EU legal opinion that invalidates the existing deal.

A European Court of Justice (ECJ) advisor on Wednesday (10 January) said the trade agreement violates the rights of people from Western Sahara.

"By concluding that agreement, the EU was in breach of its obligation to respect the right of the people of Western Sahara to self-determination," advocate general Melchior Wathelet said in a...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

