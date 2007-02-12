Ad
French MEP sees way out of EU constitutional crisis

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

As proposals to chop, add to or scrap the EU constitution continue to crop up almost daily, a French MEP believes he has found the solution to the bloc's institutional impasse by keeping the text exactly as it is but introducing a radical ratification procedure.

Gerard Onesta, a Green deputy and vice-president of the European Parliament, argues it is pointless to open "Pandora's box" and renegotiate the treaty – the painstaking result of two years of convention and one year of intergove...

