French MEP sees way out of EU constitutional crisis

As proposals to chop, add to or scrap the EU constitution continue to crop up almost daily, a French MEP believes he has found the solution to the bloc's institutional impasse by keeping the text exactly as it is but introducing a radical ratification procedure.

Gerard Onesta, a Green deputy and vice-president of the European Parliament, argues it is pointless to open "Pandora's box" and renegotiate the treaty – the painstaking result of two years of convention and one year of intergove...