EU summit to escape strike action

EU officials are preparing to go on strike in a dispute over pay with member states but the action is unlikely to affect a summit in Brussels on Thursday (10 December).

Trade unions representing EU staff will on Tuesday vote on proposals to hold a two-hour-long protest to take place on Monday next week, according to Renzo Carpenito, a senior member of the FFPE trade body.

The unions last week notified EU institutions that strike action could begin as early as 10 December, the sam...