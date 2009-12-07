EU summit to escape strike action

EU officials are preparing to go on strike in a dispute over pay with member states but the action is unlikely to affect a summit in Brussels on Thursday (10 December).
Trade unions representing EU staff will on Tuesday vote on proposals to hold a two-hour-long protest to take place on Monday next week, according to Renzo Carpenito, a senior member of the FFPE trade body.
The unions last week notified EU institutions that strike action could begin as early as 10 December, the sam...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
