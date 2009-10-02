Cinderella goes to Europe

In downtown Sarajevo there is a beautiful post office, with stucco eagles on the facade facing the river. Urban legend says that during the hard days of the siege of the city, graffiti appeared underneath the eagles.

The first one said: 'This is Serbia'. The second one said 'This is Bosnia'. And the third one said: 'You idiots, this is a post office.'

Later, in an article for the New York Review of Books, Timothy Garton Ash said that a fourth line should have been added saying: 'T...