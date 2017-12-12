Ad
Morawiecki (r), a former finance minister, at the EU Council in Brussels (Photo: premier.gov.pl)

New Polish PM brings same old government

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland's new prime minister has brought in the same old government, amid EU hopes for "cooperation".

Mateusz Morawiecki, who was sworn in by the Polish president on Monday (11 December), kept every minister from the previous administration in their old posts in what he called a "government of continuity".

The only change was that the former finance minister kept his finance dossier, while the outgoing PM, Beata Szydlo, became a deputy PM without portfolio.

Morawiecki focu...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

