euobserver
Lagendijk in 2011 (Photo: Medya Dernegi)

Turkey has stopped me from going home, says Erdogan critic

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A former Green MEP who has been critical of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been denied entry into Turkey.

Dutchman Joost Lagendijk, who now lives in Istanbul, said on Twitter on Sunday (25 September) that Turkish authorities had stopped him on his way back from the Netherlands and that he was “not allowed in”.

The author and former chairman of the parliament's EU-Turkey delegation added he neede...

