Internally Displaced Persons receive aid in Sudan. Sub-Saharan Africa will remain a priority area under the new policy (Photo: UNited Nations Photo)

EU aid policy to target fewer states and good governance

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

European aid to poorer countries should focus on fewer recipient states and be increasingly linked to democratic advancements, according to a forthcoming review of the EU's development policy.

The tougher criteria reflect increased strain on European budgets, booming economies in Asia and Latin America, and a shift in donor thinking following the Arab Spring.

A recent overhaul of the European Neighbourhood Policy also proposed a tightening of funding criteria, after years of EU ...

