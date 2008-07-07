Sarkozy urges Polish president not to block Lisbon treaty

French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Saturday pressed his Polish counterpart, Lech Kaczynski, to sign the EU's Lisbon Treaty despite Ireland's rejection of the document, which Mr Kaczynski has indicated puts further ratification into question.

"President Kaczynski is an honest man and a head of state. He signed [the treaty] in Brussels, he must ratify it in Warsaw. It's a moral question," said the French president, speaking at a meeting of the centre-right UMP party near Paris.

Mr ...