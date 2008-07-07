Ad
euobserver
The Lisbon treaty was signed by all 27 EU leaders last December (Photo: Portuguese EU Presidency)

Sarkozy urges Polish president not to block Lisbon treaty

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Saturday pressed his Polish counterpart, Lech Kaczynski, to sign the EU's Lisbon Treaty despite Ireland's rejection of the document, which Mr Kaczynski has indicated puts further ratification into question.

"President Kaczynski is an honest man and a head of state. He signed [the treaty] in Brussels, he must ratify it in Warsaw. It's a moral question," said the French president, speaking at a meeting of the centre-right UMP party near Paris.

Mr ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The Lisbon treaty was signed by all 27 EU leaders last December (Photo: Portuguese EU Presidency)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections