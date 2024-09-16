Von der Leyen's new commissioner team under fresh scrutiny after Breton resignation

Ursula von der Leyen's already-delayed formation of her next team of EU commissioners has come under increased scrutiny, after the shock resignation of France's commissioner, Thierry Breton, on Monday (16 September) — in protest at the commission president's “questionable governance”.
In a letter on Monday, Breton claimed that von der Leyen had pushed the Fren...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.