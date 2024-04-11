'PieperGate' crisis re-opens doubts on von der Leyen's future

The European Parliament on Thursday (11 April) called on the EU Commission to rescind Markus Pieper's controversial appointment as SME envoy — and launch a "truly transparent and open process" for the selection of a new candidate for the post.

The amendment, calling for the annulment of the controversial nomination, was carried with 382 votes in favour, 144 against and 80 abstentions.

But the commission has confirmed that Pieper will take the €17,000-per-month post next week anyw...