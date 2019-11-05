Ad
The UK made numerous copies, both partial and full, of an EU police database (Photo: Tirza van Dijk)

Commission defends Breton's Atos over police data

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has spoken out in defence of the French IT firm Atos for hosting EU police data on behalf of the UK - contradicting its own public guidelines and a separate internal report that says it should not be done.

The issue is sensitive because Thierry Breton, who was until this weekend CEO of the company, is set to become the European commissioner for industrial policy.

"It is not prohibited by EU law to make use...

Rule of LawEU Political

Nikolaj Nielsen

