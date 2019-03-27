Tusk tells May not to ignore anti-Brexit UK citizens

EU Council president Donald Tusk warned the UK government on Wednesday (27 March) not to ignore the "increasing majority" of British people who wanted to remain in the EU - and told MEPs to be open to a long Brexit extension.

The EU-27 leaders last week agreed to give a two-pronged extension - to April 12 or May 22 respectively - to the UK to figure out its Brexit strategy.

The UK parliament on Wednesday night will cast several "indicative votes" to narrow down the possibilities...