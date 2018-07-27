EU Commission skirts Italy sanctions on Roma evictions

The European Commission has not seen enough evidence of discrimination against the Roma in Italy to launch legal action, despite years of documented abuse.

The admission follows the forced eviction on Thursday (26 July) of some 300 Roma in a government-run camp in the outskirts of the Italian capital - in direct violation of an injunction order by the European Court of Human Rights.

Around 100, including small children, are now reported homeless.

Mina Andreeva, a commission...