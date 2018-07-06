Ombudsman insists Draghi leaves G30 bankers group

Emily O'Reilly, the European Ombudsman, maintains that the head of the European Central Bank (ECB), Mario Draghi, should give up his membership of the secretive 'Group of Thirty', and that the ECB's reply to the Ombudsman's recommendations was "not satisfactory".

"[The ECB] remained in denial regarding the implications of the membership of its president in the G30 and refused to improve its applicable rules and procedures," the Ombudsman said in a decision made public on Thursday (5 Jul...