EU capitals see weekend of tear gas and water cannon

Ninety people were arrested and six are to face criminal charges following rowdy anti-immigrant protests outside the EU institutions in Brussels on Sunday (16 December).
The unrest came after a fifth Saturday of 'yellow vest' protests in French cities and other anti-government rallies in Hungary in what amounted to be a turbulent weekend in Europe.
Three of the six people to face charges in Belgium will do so on grounds of vandalising the European Commission's main Berlaymont bui...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
