EU capitals see weekend of tear gas and water cannon

Ninety people were arrested and six are to face criminal charges following rowdy anti-immigrant protests outside the EU institutions in Brussels on Sunday (16 December).

The unrest came after a fifth Saturday of 'yellow vest' protests in French cities and other anti-government rallies in Hungary in what amounted to be a turbulent weekend in Europe.

Three of the six people to face charges in Belgium will do so on grounds of vandalising the European Commission's main Berlaymont bui...