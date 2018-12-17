Ad
euobserver
Tear gas fired in Brussels, Budapest, and Paris as popular anger boiled over on the streets (Photo: Tilemahos Efthimiadis)

EU capitals see weekend of tear gas and water cannon

Migration
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ninety people were arrested and six are to face criminal charges following rowdy anti-immigrant protests outside the EU institutions in Brussels on Sunday (16 December).

The unrest came after a fifth Saturday of 'yellow vest' protests in French cities and other anti-government rallies in Hungary in what amounted to be a turbulent weekend in Europe.

Three of the six people to face charges in Belgium will do so on grounds of vandalising the European Commission's main Berlaymont bui...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU in sudden turmoil over UN migration pact
Orban defies EU with 'rubber-stamp' court
Russian propaganda prompts alarm in Ukraine and France
Tear gas fired in Brussels, Budapest, and Paris as popular anger boiled over on the streets (Photo: Tilemahos Efthimiadis)

Tags

MigrationRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections