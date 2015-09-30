Ukraine, Nato rebuke Putin on Syria

The Ukrainian president, and a top Nato general, have accused Russia of trying to hoodwink the international community on Syria.

Ukraine's Petro Poroshenko told the UN assembly in New York on Tuesday (29 September) that Russia's proposal to join Western powers in a new anti-Islamic State (IS) coalition is a "cool story, but really hard to believe".

He noted that Russia has, for the past year and a half, "conducted an open and unprovoked aggression against my country".

He ...