euobserver
Breedlove: 'These air defence capabilities are not about [IS], they're about something else' (Photo: German Marshall Fund)

Ukraine, Nato rebuke Putin on Syria

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Ukrainian president, and a top Nato general, have accused Russia of trying to hoodwink the international community on Syria.

Ukraine's Petro Poroshenko told the UN assembly in New York on Tuesday (29 September) that Russia's proposal to join Western powers in a new anti-Islamic State (IS) coalition is a "cool story, but really hard to believe".

He noted that Russia has, for the past year and a half, "conducted an open and unprovoked aggression against my country".

He ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

