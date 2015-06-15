Belgian privacy watchdog sues Facebook

Belgium's national privacy watchdog is taking US internet company Facebook to court, arguing that the way the social network website tracks the behaviour of both members and non-members is illegal under Belgian and European law.

“Facebook's behaviour is unacceptable”, Willem Debeuckelaere, president of Belgium's Commission for the protection of privacy, said.

It is the first time a national privacy watchdog in Europe sues Facebook for not complying to privacy law.

The basis ...