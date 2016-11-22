Slovakia rebuffs jibes over Dieselgate no-show

Slovakia has dismissed criticism from MEPs over the failure of its transport minister to testify at the European Parliament's inquiry committee into the Dieselgate scandal.

Slovak EU presidency spokeswoman Elena Visnar Malinovska told EUobserver on Tuesday (22 November) that Slovakia had sent “detailed replies” to written questions from the committee.

She said the government did not see the "added value" of Arpad Ersek appearing in front of the committee, adding that he had only b...