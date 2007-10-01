Ad
euobserver
Slovenia would like to see more Balkan countries in the EU (Photo: European Commission)

Slovenian EU presidency to push for further Balkan integration

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Keen on pushing forward EU integration of the Balkan countries during its presidency of the bloc from January to July next year, Slovenia has sent a letter to EU leaders and the European commission calling for "brave decisions" regarding the region.

"If we wish to realise the idea of the founding fathers of a Europe whole and free, we must take brave decisions regarding the Western Balkans", reads the letter by Slovenian prime minister Janez Jansa.

As a country geographically clos...

euobserver

