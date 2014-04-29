Ad
The four top candidates will hold another debate Tuesday in Brussels (Photo: Euronews)

EU rivals square off in first presidential debate

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The main candidates to become the next President of the European Commission squared off on Monday night (28 April) in the first of two live TV debates ahead of May's European elections.

The European economy, foreign policy and how to combat rising euroscepticism dominated the 90 minute debate televised on Euronews and co-orginised by the European Youth Forum. The debate was held in the Dutch city of Maastricht with an audience composed largely of students.

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

