EU rivals square off in first presidential debate

The main candidates to become the next President of the European Commission squared off on Monday night (28 April) in the first of two live TV debates ahead of May's European elections.

The European economy, foreign policy and how to combat rising euroscepticism dominated the 90 minute debate televised on Euronews and co-orginised by the European Youth Forum. The debate was held in the Dutch city of Maastricht with an audience composed largely of students.

More than 47,000 tweets...