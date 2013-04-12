Ad
Cameron and Merkel recently found common ground on the EU budget (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Cameron meets Merkel to discuss EU powers

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

British Prime Minister David Cameron is travelling to Germany for a family weekend at Angela Merkel's holiday retreat, where he will try to convince the Chancellor to back him on re-evaluating EU's powers.

Cameron is set to arrive in Meseberg - a Prussian summer residence 70km north of Berlin - on Friday evening (12 April) together with his wife Samantha and their three children.

Merkel will meet Cameron there at 18h00 and show him around the castle. Another meeting is scheduled f...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

