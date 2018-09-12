EP triggers sanctions procedure, Hungary calls 'fraud'

The European Parliament on Wednesday (12 September) voted overwhelmingly to trigger a sanctions procedure against Hungary over prime minister Viktor Orban's challenge to EU rules and values on media freedom, migration and rule of law dating back several years.

In the unprecedented move, 448 MEPs voted in favour of launching the so-called 'Article 7' procedure, 197 against and with 48 abstentions, the EP referred Hungary to the other member states to check the health of the country's de...