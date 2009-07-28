EU wary of diplomatic fallout from Iceland move

The EU has tried to ward off any potential ill feeling in the Balkans after quickly accepting Iceland's accession bid.

EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday (27 July) restated their "full support for the European perspective of the Western Balkans" and promised to shortly recognise Albania's application.

"I hope we will be able in the next few months, and stretching beyond the Swedish presidency, to give a new impetus to the integration process in the Western Balkans," Swedi...