Ad
euobserver
'This deregulation agenda is a corporate dream come true,' said Olivier Hoedeman of lobbying watchdog Corporate Europe Observatory (Photo: Christian Schnettelker)

Analysis

EU declaring war on bureaucracy — again

EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

A compass is essential for orientating, particularly when lost. And the Competitiveness Compass — the "north star" of the new EU Commission — signals a new push for simplification, or what many fear is another name for a push for deregulation.

The EU single market is seen as the crown jewel of the Europ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU competition plan banks on deregulation and private capital
Lead MEP warns von der Leyen not to 'waste a decade' unpicking Green Deal
Don't make corporate reporting laws victim of Green Deal backlash, NGOs urge EU
'This deregulation agenda is a corporate dream come true,' said Olivier Hoedeman of lobbying watchdog Corporate Europe Observatory (Photo: Christian Schnettelker)

Tags

EU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections