Ad
euobserver
Bas Eickhout: 'My concern is the sheer amount of dynamism behind stripping down green regulation' (Photo: Bas Eickhout)

Interview

Lead MEP warns von der Leyen not to 'waste a decade' unpicking Green Deal

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,
Bas Eickhout: 'My concern is the sheer amount of dynamism behind stripping down green regulation' (Photo: Bas Eickhout)

The EU Commission unveiled on Wednesday (29 January) plans to reinvigorate Europe’s flagging economy for the next five years. 

The first step of the Competitiveness Co...

Green EconomyInterview

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Lead Green MEP: 'The economic system is failing farmers'
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections