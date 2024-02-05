Lead Green MEP: 'The economic system is failing farmers'

At their congress in Lyon over the weekend (2-4 February), Europe's Green parties chose two veteran MEPs as their Spitzenkandidaten (top candidates) for the upcoming EU elections, German MEP Terry Reintke and Dutch MEP Bas Eickhout. Their election campaign comes amid protests from farmers in Europe claiming they are being squeezed by green regulations, free trade, and the cost of living crisis.
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
