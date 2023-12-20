Wartime pregnancy: my top five most unusual emotions

December 13 Russia launched 10 ballistic missiles towards Kyiv. Due to their speed, the rocket alarm system was activated only after the missiles reached the capital. 53 people were injured, including six children by rocket fragments. The oldest victim is 80 years old, the youngest is 5. I wrote this text at 3 am while hiding in the bathroom during the shelling. After that, there were drone attacks for several nights in a row. This text is not about pity or asking for help. This piece is abou...