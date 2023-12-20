Ad
Consequences of the 13 December rocket barrage in Kyiv. (Photo: Daryna Kolomiets)

Wartime pregnancy: my top five most unusual emotions

Ukraine
Opinion
by Roksolana Lisovska, Kyiv,

December 13 Russia launched 10 ballistic missiles towards Kyiv. Due to their speed, the rocket alarm system was activated only after the missiles reached the capital. 53 people were injured, including six children by rocket fragments. The oldest victim is 80 years old, the youngest is 5. I wrote this text at 3 am while hiding in the bathroom during the shelling. After that, there were drone attacks for several nights in a row. This text is not about pity or asking for help. This piece is abou...

UkraineOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Roksolana Lisovska is Head of the International News Department at the Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine, a final year PhD student and seven months pregnant.

