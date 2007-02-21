Ad
euobserver
Rome and Madrid want to keep the "essence" of the current EU constitution (Photo: Wikipedia)

Rome concerned over Blair's exit impact for EU constitution talks

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova,

Italian and Spanish leaders have voiced their full support for salvaging the EU constitution, indicating they could join Germany as the big country frontrunners pushing for the charter's revival.

Meeting on the Balearic island of Ibiza on Tuesday (20 February), Italy's Prime Minister Romano Prodi and his Spanish counterpart Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero praised the current German EU presidency for trying to move from "a phase of stagnation to a time of initiative" on the European consti...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Rome and Madrid want to keep the "essence" of the current EU constitution (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections