Ad
euobserver
Despite huge numbers of migrant workers, Britain has seen labour shortages in agriculture (Photo: European Commission)

UK considers lifting Bulgaria and Romania work ban

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova,

The UK government has announced it will review its temporary limits on Bulgarian and Romanian workers with a possibility of lifting them completely.

The review of the British closed-door policy on the latest EU newcomers is expected by the end of this year along with an introduction of a points-based system for non-EU migrants, on the basis of advice by Migration Impacts Forum.

The new body consists of experts from local government, police, health care and education sectors, busin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Despite huge numbers of migrant workers, Britain has seen labour shortages in agriculture (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections