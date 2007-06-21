UK considers lifting Bulgaria and Romania work ban

The UK government has announced it will review its temporary limits on Bulgarian and Romanian workers with a possibility of lifting them completely.
The review of the British closed-door policy on the latest EU newcomers is expected by the end of this year along with an introduction of a points-based system for non-EU migrants, on the basis of advice by Migration Impacts Forum.
The new body consists of experts from local government, police, health care and education sectors, busin...
