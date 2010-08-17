Ad
Political instability, food riots, cholera, typhoid, hepatitis, malaria and leptospirosis are feared to cause a "second wave" of flood deaths, with 20 percent of the country under water (Photo: Oxfam International)

Brussels defends its performance on Pakistan aid

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission has defended its handling of the Pakistan floods after being accused of lack of generosity and having inadequate resources.

Ferran Tarradellas Espuny, a spokesman for the EU executive, on Monday (16 August) said the commission has been "the most generous donor" and the "first donor to help" after giving €40 million in the past two weeks for food, tents, blankets and hygiene kits.

He hinted that more money is in the pipeline: "The commission is studying the...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

