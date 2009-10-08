Confusion reigns over Polish ratification of EU treaty

An official close to Polish President Lech Kaczynski has said he will sign the Lisbon Treaty on Sunday (11 October). But a presidential aide has indicated that the date is not yet fixed.

"The president is keeping his word. He said several times that if the Irish say Yes in a second referendum, his decision will be positive," Mr Kaczynski's homeland security chief, Aleksander Szczyglo, said on Polish TV on Thursday morning.

The signature of the Ratification Act will take place ear...