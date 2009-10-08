Ad
Mr Kaczynski: will he, won't he? Analysts say he is trying to make his political opponent, Prime Minister Tusk, look weak (Photo: prezydent.pl)

Confusion reigns over Polish ratification of EU treaty

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

An official close to Polish President Lech Kaczynski has said he will sign the Lisbon Treaty on Sunday (11 October). But a presidential aide has indicated that the date is not yet fixed.

"The president is keeping his word. He said several times that if the Irish say Yes in a second referendum, his decision will be positive," Mr Kaczynski's homeland security chief, Aleksander Szczyglo, said on Polish TV on Thursday morning.

The signature of the Ratification Act will take place ear...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

