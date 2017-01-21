Ad
euobserver
Alternative for Germany activists in 2013. Media were told not to take pictures at Saturday's Koblenz meeting. (Photo: strassenstriche.net)

Far-right groups pledge allegiance ahead of elections

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Koblenz, Germany,

Europe's biggest far right parties are hoping to secure election wins following a demonstration of allegiance with one another at a rally in the German town of Koblenz.

The Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF), a political faction at the European Parliament, on Saturday (21 January) heralded in a premier for Frauke Petry of Alternative for Germany (AfD), whose anti-immigrant party has attempted to distance itself from the more fringe elements of the grouping ahead of Germany's September ...

