The No side has taken an early lead (Photo: EUobserver)

Irish justice minister concedes Lisbon defeat

by Leigh Phillips,

Across Ireland, voters have strongly voted No to the Lisbon Treaty, which looks all but certainly set for defeat.

Nationwide, based on a mix of official and unofficial tallies, the No is leading the Yes side 53.7 percent to 46.3 percent on a high turn-out of over 50 percent.

Dermot Ahern, the Irish justice minister, speaking on RTE television, said: "We're in uncharted waters here."

"The results are quite clear," he added, "I don't see how they can be overturned [from where...

