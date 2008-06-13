Irish justice minister concedes Lisbon defeat

Across Ireland, voters have strongly voted No to the Lisbon Treaty, which looks all but certainly set for defeat.

Nationwide, based on a mix of official and unofficial tallies, the No is leading the Yes side 53.7 percent to 46.3 percent on a high turn-out of over 50 percent.

Dermot Ahern, the Irish justice minister, speaking on RTE television, said: "We're in uncharted waters here."

"The results are quite clear," he added, "I don't see how they can be overturned [from where...