Happy birthday EU, but Warsaw does not want the dark side of the last 50 years brushed under the carpet (Photo: Wikipedia)

Poland to push for 'dark' side to EU birthday text

by Andrew Rettman, WARSAW,

Poland wants the EU's upcoming 50th birthday declaration to mention the "dark" side of recent European history such as Communism and the Balkan wars, while hinting that changes to the EU voting system could become a Polish red line in future talks on the new EU constitution.

"It shouldn't simply be a self-celebration by the old member states. It should include our part of Europe as a parallel process experienced after WWII," Warsaw's lead negotiator or "sherpa" on the birthday declarat...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

