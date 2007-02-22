Poland to push for 'dark' side to EU birthday text

Poland wants the EU's upcoming 50th birthday declaration to mention the "dark" side of recent European history such as Communism and the Balkan wars, while hinting that changes to the EU voting system could become a Polish red line in future talks on the new EU constitution.
"It shouldn't simply be a self-celebration by the old member states. It should include our part of Europe as a parallel process experienced after WWII," Warsaw's lead negotiator or "sherpa" on the birthday declarat...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
