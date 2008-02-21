Ad
Turkey approves key EU-sought reform

by Renata Goldirova,

The European Commission has hailed Turkey for approving a law to strengthen the property rights of non-Muslim minorities - something long sought by the EU which Ankara hopes to join one day.

"The adoption of the new law on foundations is a welcome step forward", EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn said in response to Wednesday's vote in the Turkish parliament (20 February).

But he added: "It is implementation that will be the test of Turkey's progress in ensuring rights and fre...

