EU anti-fraud office targets Brussels and Romania

The European Commission was the target of most of the internal investigations last year by the EU anti-fraud office (OLAF), while Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, Italy and Romania accounted for the bulk of new cases opened in member states.

Eighty-four cases of suspected fraud in the commission remained under evaluation or were ongoing at the end of 2007, compared to just seven for the EU council and five for the European Parliament, according to OLAF's annual report out on Tuesday (22 July...