Ad
euobserver
Citizens from western Balkan countries are currently subject to thorough checks before entering the EU (Photo: European Commission)

Brussels could recommend visa-free travel for Balkan countries

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The European Commission could in the first half of this year recommend lifting visa requirements for the Balkan countries that have carried out sufficient reforms, EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn said on Tuesday (31 March).

"Maybe this year we will be able to get concrete results as regards visa-free travel," Mr Rehn said at a conference organised by the Brussels-based European Policy Centre (EPC) think-tank.

"We analyse the reports for the moment and we will consider recomm...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Citizens from western Balkan countries are currently subject to thorough checks before entering the EU (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections