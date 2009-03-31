Brussels could recommend visa-free travel for Balkan countries

The European Commission could in the first half of this year recommend lifting visa requirements for the Balkan countries that have carried out sufficient reforms, EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn said on Tuesday (31 March).

"Maybe this year we will be able to get concrete results as regards visa-free travel," Mr Rehn said at a conference organised by the Brussels-based European Policy Centre (EPC) think-tank.

"We analyse the reports for the moment and we will consider recomm...