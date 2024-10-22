Ad
euobserver
The EU needs to resist the 'austerity' proposed by member states, said Romanian MEP Viktor Negrescu (Photo: European Parliament)

MEP set to battle national capitals over €1.8bn EU spending cuts

EU Political
Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

MEPs are preparing to reinstate plans for around €1.8bn in spending on some of the EU’s flagship projects on Wednesday (23 October) — setting the scene for a stand-off with national treasuries on next year’s EU budget. 

In the

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU budget offers little on post-2025 climate funds
The EU needs to resist the 'austerity' proposed by member states, said Romanian MEP Viktor Negrescu (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections